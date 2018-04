Turkish Parliament approves early parliamentary, presidential elections' date

2018-04-20 18:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Parliament has approved the date for holding early parliamentary and presidential elections, the Parliament said in a message April 20.

As many as 386 MPs out of 537 voted for holding the early parliamentary and presidential elections and the elections will be held on June 24, according to the message.