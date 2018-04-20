Initiative from Nar to support children with autism (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

Trend:

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, Nar has come up with yet another great initiative.

This time the mobile operator has decided to support children who suffer from autistic disorder and therefore has started cooperation with the ‘Nur’ remedial center. Thus, Nar has sponsored 3 autistic children and 4 teachers from “Nur” remedial center to help them participated at ANCA World Autism Festival, which is to take place in the period from 23 to 27 of April 2018 in the city of Alania, Turkey.

The first ANCA World Autism Festival has been held in Canada back in 1995. This festival is held on annual basis in various countries. This year 35 countries are expected to participate at the event, while Azerbaijan will be represented by the “Nur” remedial center. It should be noted that “Nur” remedial center employs experts of the field, speech therapists, psychologists, medical exercise, gymnastics, and other special education teachers.

The center’s specialists are dealing with rehabilitation of children with Down syndrome, autism, mental retardation, hyperactivity, other psychological and speech problems.