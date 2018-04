Azerbaijan's parliament eyes limiting certain sponsorship

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Human Rights Committee was held in Baku on April 20.

The meeting participants discussed an annual report of the Ombudsman, as well as amendments to the Law on Mass Media and the Law on Copyright and Related Rights.