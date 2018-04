Russian minister of economic development due in Baku

2018-04-20 19:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Russia’s Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin will visit Baku April 22, the Azerbaijani government told Trend April 20.

It is expected that as part of his visit, Oreshkin will meet with Azerbaijan’s acting Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and other representatives of the government.