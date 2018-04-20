Azerbaijan MFA: Some MPs in Belgium’s local bodies support Armenian organization’s head

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

Trend:

It is deeply regrettable that some MPs represented in Belgium’s local bodies act as supporters of Kaspar Karampetian, head of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD), operating in Brussels, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend April 20.

Apparently, Karampetian is seriously concerned about the fact that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belgium opened a criminal case against him, Hajiyev said.