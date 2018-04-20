Early parliamentary, presidential elections in Turkey are preventive measure: Erdogan

2018-04-20 19:46 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Early parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey are a preventive measure against forces that intend to destabilize the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported April 20.

Erdogan noted that Turkey will enter a new political era after the early parliamentary elections.

“At the elections, the people of Turkey will give a decent response to the forces that planned to destabilize the situation in the country,” Erdogan said.