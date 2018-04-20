Now possible to register IMEI codes of mobile devices via payment terminals in Baku

2018-04-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

The registration system of IMEI codes of mobile phones has been integrated into the e-GovPay (SmartPay) payment system, the Data Processing Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan told Trend April 20.

It is possible to pay for the registration of IMEI codes of mobile devices both online (via e-govpay.az website) and via e-GovPay terminals, which are mainly installed in some offices of Azerpoct LLC and telecommunications centers of state communication operators. By means of e-GovPay terminals it is possible to pay for utility services, communication services, TV, the Internet, etc.

“In order to register IMEI codes of mobile devices, it is necessary to enter the appropriate section (MCQC), specify the IMEI code of the device, then fill in the necessary fields and make payment,” the message said. “After that the mobile device will be registered in the system within 24 hours.”