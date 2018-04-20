Russia in contact with militants in Syria to enssure OPCW access to Douma

2018-04-20

Russia is maintaining active contacts with the militants in Syria as regards assuring the access of experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemial Weapons [OPCW] to the city of Douma where an alleged attack with involving chlorine took place at the beginning of this month, the Russian President's special envoy to the Middle East and North Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

"Of course, [we're maintaining contacts] actively," he answered when a reporter asked him about it.

