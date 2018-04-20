Tajikistan to participate in Expo 2020 in Dubai

Tajikistan will participate in the Expo 2020 that will be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tajik “ASIA-Plus” agency reported on April 20.

Expo Dubai 2020 will open on October 20, 2020 and will run through April 10, 2021, according to Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI).

By government’s decree an organizing committee on preparations for participation in Expo Dubai 2020 has been set up. The committee is led by the first deputy prime minister.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade (MoEDT), CCI and some other relevant ministries and agencies have been ordered to elaborate measures to ensure proper preparation of Tajikistan for participation in Expo 2020.