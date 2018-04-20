Ilham Aliyev liquidates State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents (UPDATE)

2018-04-20 20:55 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 19:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures to improve the management in the sphere of control over the consumer market, protection of standardization, metrology and copyright objects.

In accordance with the order, the State Agency for Antimonopoly Policy and Supervision of the Consumer Market is created on the basis of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Rights Protection under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

As a result of reorganization through the merger of the Copyright Agency and the Center for Patent and Trademarks, the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan is created.

The State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents is liquidated.

