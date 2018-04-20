President Ilham Aliyev views newly-delivered metro trains (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the new trains which were delivered to Baku with the aim of modernizing the capital's metro fleet.

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the “Icharishahar” station of Baku Metro.

Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC Zaur Huseynov informed the head of state of the conceptual development plan of metro.

The president viewed the new trains.

Made by Russian company Metrovagonmash in 2018, the new trains have a speed of 90 km/h. The trains have 328 seats and engine power of 170 kilovolts.

President Ilham Aliyev arrived from “Icharishahar” at the “Nariman Narimanov” station in a new train.

