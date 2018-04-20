Ilham Aliyev divides Ministry of Culture and Tourism into two structures (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on some measures in connection with the improvement of public administration in the sphere of culture and tourism.

In accordance with the order, the Ministry of Culture and the State Tourism Agency are established on the basis of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed within a month to submit draft regulations of the Ministry of Culture and the State Tourism Agency, proposals on the structure and number of employees to the president of Azerbaijan, ensure funding for the Ministry of Culture and the State Tourism Agency in 2018 as part of the funds provided to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in the state budget for 2018.

