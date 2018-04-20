US woman sentenced to life for Valentine's Day shooting plot in Canada

2018-04-20 21:28 | www.trend.az | 1

An American woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole for a decade as a result of her role in a plot to commit mass murder at a Halifax mall on Valentine’s Day in 2015, Global News reports.

Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath sat quietly in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Friday as the sentence was read out by Justice Peter Rosinski.

Wearing a white sweater, she did not move or make eye contact with her family, who travelled from Geneva, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, to attend the trial.