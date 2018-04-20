Red Bull Racing drivers talk features of F1 circuit in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Daniel Ricciardo, one of the Red Bull Racing drivers, in anticipation of the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, to be held in Baku April 27-29, has commented on the features of the Baku city circuit, F1News.ru website reported.

Unlike other city circuits, overtaking is possible in Baku, he said, adding that there are many places for overtaking, which is not the case in Monaco and Singapore.

The most difficult thing in Baku is braking, there are a lot of places where it is necessary to brake as late as possible, he said.

He noted that the biggest challenge in the Baku circuit is to pursue a car during braking.

"Furthermore, it is a fast track. The track in Monaco is not so fast. Overcoming the turns is the most important there, while in Baku braking is important. One needs not only to love the city track, but also respect it, understand its features. To drive fast, you need to attack to the limit and not make mistakes," Ricciardo said.

Ricciardo further reminded that last year's race in Baku turned out to be crazy.