Uzbekistan purchases camels from Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan is planning to begin breeding camels to attract tourists from different countries soon, the Uzbekistan National News Agency reported on April 20.

According to the report, 1,500 camels, including some of the dairy breeds, have been purchased from the Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan for this purpose and brought to the village of Ok Takir in the Tamdy district.

Over 60,000 hectares have been allocated for camel breeding. A factory for the camel milk processing will also be opened. This innovation in agriculture will help creating new jobs, as well as significantly improve health of the citizens.

The camel milk has a high fat content and a good balance of fats and unsaturated acids, surpassing the quality of milk of other domestic animals. The camel wool is also highly valued for its excellent warming ability. The products of camel breeding are expected to have a high demand among buyers.

Over 3,000 camels are already being bred in the Kanimekh district. Animals also attract tourists: hundreds of tourists came to see them last year.