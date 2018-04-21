North Korea's Kim Jong Un: No more need to test missiles, nukes

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared on Friday that Pyongyang no longer has a need to continue ballistic missile and nuclear weapons testing, according to the state-run KCNA news agency, Sputnik News reports.

The country's military will cease carrying out nuclear tests by April 21, according to the report. The test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea's only publicly known nuclear weapons testing facility, "will shut down" in order "to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests," Kim said.

Pyongyang "will join international efforts to halt nuclear tests altogether," Kim is quoted as saying.