Trump welcomes Kim’s nuke test freeze announcement

2018-04-21

US President Donald Trump has reacted with optimism to North Korea’s announcement of its change of course and its immediate and indefinite nuclear test freeze, stating that he was “looking forward” to meeting with Kim Jong-un, RT reports.

Donald Trump, who has been preparing to meet Kim in the coming weeks, welcomed the development ahead of the summit, calling it a “good news for the world.”

“North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World – big progress!” the US leader tweeted. “Look forward to our Summit.”