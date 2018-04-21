US restrictions for Chinese investment are oppression: FM

The mooted U.S. move on setting limits for Chinese investment in science and technology, is an act of technological oppression, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday, Xinhua reports.

Media reported that the U.S. Treasury Department is considering ways to restrict sensitive Chinese investment in the United States by invoking an emergency power law and declaring some security review reforms for corporate acquisitions.

"The move and recent many others expose U.S. hegemonic mentality," said spokesperson Hua Chunying. "It is obvious that the United States has been pushing for trade protectionism in the name of national security by repeatedly setting limits for Chinese trade and investment in high-tech fields in the States."

Hua said that while the United States required China to open up its market, it imposed restrictions on Chinese trade and investment.