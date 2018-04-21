US government orders engine inspections after fatal Southwest Airlines explosion

Airlines have been ordered to inspect engine components implicated in a Southwest Airlines crash, The Independent reports.

A directive from the Federal Aviation Administration (FCC) gave operators 20 days to inspect fan blades on certain engine types.

The call for additional inspections reflected “information gathered from the investigation of Tuesday’s Southwest Airlines engine failure”, the FAA said.

Some 352 engines in the US and 681 engines worldwide would be affected, the agency said.