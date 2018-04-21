Donald Trump to visit UK in late summer, senior US official says

2018-04-21 06:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Donald Trump is looking to visit the UK in late summer, according to a senior official in his administration, Telegraph.co.uk reports.

"I know the president, late summer, is looking at a visit to the UK," the official said.

Mr Trump has yet to travel to the UK since being elected in November 2016. No date has been set for a state visit following an invitation extended by Theresa May in the week that followed his inauguration in January 2017.

The visit this summer would more probably be a working visit.