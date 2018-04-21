Azerbaijan, Russia eye creating JVs on export to third countries

2018-04-21 07:28 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia are discussing possibility of establishing joint ventures (JVs) for export to third countries, Russia’s trade representative in Azerbaijan Eldar Tlyabichev told Trend.

"We have certain developments and presently we are considering possibility of organizing and expanding cooperation in the industrial sector and creating joint products for export to third countries. Another interesting topic that is actively developing now is tourism. There are real opportunities here to increase the mutual tourist flow," he said.