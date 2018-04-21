Russian, US finance chiefs meet in Washington to discuss sanctions

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov met with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Friday to discuss anti-Russian sanctions, the Russian Finance Ministry’s press service said, TASS reports.

"On April 20, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov met with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on the sidelines of this year’s Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group. During the meeting, the issue of sanctions was discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

According to an earlier US Treasury statement, the meeting was held at the Russian side’s request. "The Secretary and Minister discussed issues involving North Korea, Syria, and Ukraine," the statement reads, without providing any further details.