Baker Tilly to check revenue income of Azerbaijan's extractive industry

2018-04-21 09:19 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Maksim Tsurkov, Trend:

The international auditing company Baker Tilly will prepare a report on transparency in the extractive industry of Azerbaijan, for 2017, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) said in a statement.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Commission on transparency in the extractive industry, in the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

The auditor will conduct checking of reports of local and foreign companies, operating in extractive industries and reports of the government of Azerbaijan on revenues.