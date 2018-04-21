Iran’s auto sector witnesses output growth

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran’s car industry registered a production growth by 13.7 percent in the last fiscal year, ended March 20, 2018, according to Iran’s industry ministry data.

Iranian auto manufacturers produced over 1.535 million cars during the 12-month period.

The country’s auto output during the last calendar month (Feb. 20-March 20) reached 130,747 vehicles, 4.9 percent more compared to the same month of preceding year.

Iran manufactured 1.44 million passenger cars in last fiscal year, 14.8 percent more year-on-year.

Iranian car makers produced 72,502 pick-ups in the 12-month period, registering a fall by 6.7 percent, year-on-year.