Asian Development Bank planning to increase investments in Georgia

2018-04-21 09:30 | www.trend.az | 2

The Asian Development Bank will fund the second phase of work on water supply, sanitation and wastewater treatment systems at Georgia’s ski resort of Gudauri, Agenda reports.

Construction work will begin at the end of 2018, announced Georgia’s Ministry of Infrastructure today.

"Urban development and water supply sector is one of the priority directions of the bank. ADB provides financial support to the water supply projects planned in Gudauri. At present, the bank’s total portfolio within Georgia is $1.3-1.4 billion. It is possible to develop a new programme in the future, because we think we have a very strong partnership with the Georgian authorities”, said ADB’s Director General for Central and West Asia Department Werner Liepach.