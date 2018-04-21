Twenty killed in air strike in southwest Yemen

Twenty people were killed in an air strike by a Saudi-led military coalition in southwestern Yemen, Reuters with reference to the residents reported.

The attack hit a car transporting 20 passengers south of Taiz province, locals told Reuters. Six bodies had been identified but the rest were charred beyond recognition, they added.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition said it would investigate the report, but declined to comment further. “We take this report very seriously,” he said.

Coalition air strikes have repeatedly struck civilian targets while trying to target Houthi forces during the three-year war. The coalition says it does not target civilians.