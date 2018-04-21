Russia asks London to confirm sharing Skripal case info with individuals

The Russian embassy in London demands the British to confirm or reject media reports that indicate a possible sharing of the Skripal case information with individuals, the Russian Embassy in London has said, TASS reports.

The statement came in response to public allegations by Vladimir Uglev, claiming to be a "Novichok" inventor and saying he is sure that A-234 was used to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

"Yesterday we learned from the BBC that the self-proclaimed inventor of the so-called "Novichok" Mr Vladimir Uglev was sure that the Skripals had been poisoned with A-234. He comes to this conclusion ‘from all the spectrum data [he] was sent recently,’" the embassy said in a statement.

"This is quite an extraordinary statement. It essentially means that a private citizen has been provided with the information that the Russian Side has not been able to obtain from the British authorities for weeks," the statement reads.

The spokesperson also pointed out that earlier, statements based on access to some kind of "intelligence data" were made by Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, the former commanding officer of the UK’s chemical regiment.