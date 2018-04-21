Zarif: Iran "ready" to resume nuke program if US leaves deal

In an interview to air Sunday on "Face the Nation," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the country is ready to restart its controversial nuclear program if the Trump administration resumes sanctions, CBS News reports.

"We have put a number of options for ourselves, and those options are ready," Zarif told "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, "including options that would involve resuming at a much greater speed our nuclear activities."

Zarif's comments to "Face the Nation" expand those of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who earlier this month said, "we will not be the first to violate the accord, but they should definitely know that they will regret it if they violate it."

The top Iranian diplomat worked for two years with Obama administration negotiators to reach an agreement to freeze Iran's nuclear development. The Joint Commission Plan of Action (JCPOA) that emerged from those talks outlined a timeline for gradual sanctions relief on Iran, in exchange for certification that the country would disassemble nuclear sites.

President Trump, who as a candidate threatened to leave the JCPOA, has insisted he would walk away from the deal by May 12 if tougher restrictions are not imposed on the country.