Uzbekistan creating center of advanced technologies

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

A new Center of Advanced Technologies will be created in Uzbekistan under the Ministry of Innovative Development, Uzbek media reported citing the presidential decree “On the formation of the Center for Advanced Technologies under the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

According to the text of the decree, the Center will be created to support high-tech enterprises and to introduce innovative ideas, technologies and projects on the base of the “Educational and Experimental Center for High Technologies” State Unitary Enterprise

The new body will be aimed at creating conditions for enhancing development of scientific and innovation activities, broad integration of science, education and production, generation and application of new knowledge, effective use of scientific and innovation potential and scientific and laboratory base in the development and implementation of advanced innovative ideas, technologies and projects.