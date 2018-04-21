Kazakhstan participates in meeting of heads of CIS countries’ armed forces

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Delegation of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, headed by First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant-General Murat Maykeev, participated in the meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces of the CIS member states, held in Kazan, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a message.

The participants exchanged views on the current military and political situation and analyzed the challenges and threats to military security in the CIS space, during the meeting.

The sides also approved the results of the work of the CIS Defense Ministers’ Council on the development of military cooperation in 2018 and the draft work plan for 2019, as well as issues of cooperation in the field of unmanned aviation and a unified system of state radar identification.