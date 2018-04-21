Uzbek, Russian leaders mull launch of joint gas project

2018-04-21 10:20 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on April 20, Uzbek media reported citing press service of the head of state.

Uzbek leader expressed sincere gratitude to President Vladimir Putin for the message sent and the participation of the representative Russian delegation in the solemn events on the occasion of the completion of the construction and launch of the Kandym gas processing complex, which took place in Bukhara region on April 19, 2018.

It was specially noted that the high-tech production for deep processing of natural gas created jointly with LUKOIL is another vivid example of the strengthening relations of strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on further expansion and deepening of Uzbek-Russian multifaceted relations in the context of implementing agreements reached at the highest level.