Official visit of President of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan planned

2018-04-21 11:22 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The official visit of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Uzbekistan starts on April 23, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry announced.

The upcoming visit will be an event of historical significance, will raise to a new qualitative level the indigenously fraternal relations based on centuries-old traditions of good neighborliness, mutual respect and fruitful cooperation, said the message.

The advantageous geographical position of these states in the center of the Asian continent is of key importance.