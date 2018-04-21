Sanctions issue dominates Russian finance ministry’s meeting with American investors

The meeting of representatives of the Russian Finance Ministry with investors on the sidelines of the spring session of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington mainly focused on the sanction issue, Minister Anton Siluanov told journalists, TASS reports.

"We have had a meeting with investors. They were interested in the situation in Russia, sanctions, our response, ways to collaborate with sanctioned companies, our future financial and budget policy, including borrowings amid this environment. This time the sanctions issue dominated," he said, adding that the meeting was attended mainly by American investors.

On April 6, the US authorities slapped sanctions against Russia’s top seven businessmen, 17 officials and heads of state-owned corporations, as well as 12 private and two state companies. According to the US Treasury, the assets of all 24 Russian citizens and 14 companies, if there are any under US jurisdiction, will be frozen.