Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2018-04-21 11:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 9

1.7

April 16

1.7

April 10

1.7

April 17

1.7

April 11

-

April 18

1.7

April 12

1.7

April 19

1.7

April 13

1.7

April 20

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0017 manats or 0.08 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.1016 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 9

2.087

April 16

2.0964

April 10

2.0938

April 17

2.1051

April 11

-

April 18

2.1041

April 12

2.1009

April 19

2.1043

April 13

2.0958

April 20

2.0981

Average weekly

2.094375

Average weekly

2.1016

