International forum in transport and logistics to take place in Turkmenistan’s Avaza City

2018-04-21 12:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The international forum entitled as "the Great Silk Road – the path to new achievements" will take place in the national tourist zone of Avaza at the Caspian Sea shore, "Altyn Asyr" TV channel reported.

"The subject of discussion will be partnership in the fields of transport and logistics, the effective use of the potential of ports for this purpose," said the report.