Tajikistan builds two posts on Uzbek border for over $2.5M

2018-04-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

Two new frontier posts have been built on Tajikistan’s common border with Uzbekistan in the northern Sughd province, Tajik agency “ASIA-Plus” reported.

Official opening ceremonies of the mentioned frontier posts took place in the Asht district and were attended by Security Council Secretary Abdurahim Qahhorov.