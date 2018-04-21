Novruz Mammadov expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani president for confidence in him (UPDATE)

2018-04-21 12:54 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added, first version posted on 12:30

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Novruz Mammadov, whose candidacy for Azerbaijan’s new prime minister was approved by the parliament on April 21, has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani president for confidence in him.

“I express deep gratitude to Mr. President for this confidence. Despite its complex geopolitical location, Azerbaijan has its own place and position on a global scale. Probably, there has never been such tension in the history in the ongoing processes in the world,” said Mammadov, speaking at the parliament.

“In this situation, the continuation of stability, security, dynamic development in Azerbaijan with complex geopolitical location, sets major tasks before each of us. I will try to do my best in close cooperation with Azerbaijan’s state structures for executing my duties on this post,” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news