Armenian nationalist Dashnaks among those responsible for fall of ADR - Copyright Agency of Azerbaijan

Armenian nationalist Dashnaks among those responsible for fall of ADR

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

It is no secret that Armenian nationalists - Dashnaks (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) are among those responsible for the fall of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), said the Chairman of the Copyright Agency of Azerbaijan Kamran Imanov.

Imanov made the remarks speaking at the conference titled "Ancient texts and classical sources expose Armenian falsifications and fabrications", dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the ADR.

Imanov noted that Azerbaijanis became victims of two-faced Armenians, because Azerbaijanis weren't strong enough and believed the Dashnaks.

"Therefore, as the head of state noted, "in 1918, Irevan was given to Armenia as a gift." Today, relying on his power and will, President Ilham Aliyev states that "Azerbaijan will never allow a second fictional Armenian state to be created on our historical lands". “The existing Armenian state was created on our lands. We must not forget and we do not forget our historical lands. Our historical lands are the Irevan khanate, Zangezur, Goyche region. We, Azerbaijanis, should return to our historical lands," Imanov said.

He said, these statements are based on justice, international law and historical truth.

"What is "Eastern Armenia"? These are our historical lands - Zangezur county and Goyche region, lands that were cut off from Azerbaijan and given to Armenia. That is how Soviet Armenia, which has no territory, was created at the expense of Azerbaijani territories. Moreover, with the support of the Soviet historical science, Armenology began to replicate lies and fabrications," Imanov said.

