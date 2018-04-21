AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

2018-04-21 13:22 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 6.2985 manats or 0.28 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2.287.6696 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 9

2265.148

April 16

2288.353

April 10

2267.7065

April 17

2285.8625

April 11

-

April 18

2284.086

April 12

2294.3455

April 19

2297.992

April 13

2278.3825

April 20

2282.0545

Average weekly

2276.3956

Average weekly

2287.6696

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.9188 manats or 3.25 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.73116 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 9

27.915

April 16

28.3104

April 10

27.9914

April 17

28.3502

April 11

-

April 18

28.4771

April 12

28.28

April 19

29.2889

April 13

28.0996

April 20

29.2292

Average weekly

28.0715

Average weekly

28.73116

