Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

2018-04-21 13:22 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 6.2985 manats or 0.28 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2.287.6696 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 9 2265.148 April 16 2288.353 April 10 2267.7065 April 17 2285.8625 April 11 - April 18 2284.086 April 12 2294.3455 April 19 2297.992 April 13 2278.3825 April 20 2282.0545 Average weekly 2276.3956 Average weekly 2287.6696

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.9188 manats or 3.25 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.73116 manats.