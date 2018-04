Lavrov to meet Xi Jinping during visit to China

2018-04-21 13:32 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China on April 23-24, the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, TASS reports.

"He will hold talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, and a meeting with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping is planned," the statement said.

