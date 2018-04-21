Syria needs both military and political de-escalation - UN Syria envoy

UN Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura considers it necessary to agree not only on a military de-escalation, but also on a political de-escalation in Syria, TASS reports.

On Friday, he discussed the issues of Syrian settlement with Russia’s Defense Minister and Foreign Minister, Sergey Shoigu and Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.

"On the political tensions, we need a political de-escalation, not only a military de-escalation," de Mistura was quoted as saying by the press service.

Special envoy expects "both Astana and Sochi to actually make a contribution to the Geneva process," he said, adding that "at the end, that is the only internationally recognized process."