Uzbekistan to take part in joint CIS air defense military drills in 2018

2018-04-21 13:46 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

Trend:

The CIS countries will hold joint military drills within the framework of the integrated air defense system in 2018, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported.

The corresponding statement was made by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Army General Valery Gerasimov at the meeting of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Kazan.