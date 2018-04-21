Iran threatens to enrich uranium as Trump’s deadline looms

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iran’s top nuclear official has once again repeated that his organization is ready to resume enriching uranium to 20 percent purity, if the US walks away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Whenever the system [the Islamic Republic] decides, we are ready to move like an army. However, I hope that the other side [the US] will be wise and it will not get itself and others into trouble,” ISNA quoted Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, as saying on Saturday.

He made the remarks ahead of the May 12 deadline, on which US President Donald Trump must sign a presidential waiver on sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

On the same day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pledged that the nation will suffer no serious problems if the US walks away from the nuclear pact.

“Of course I assume that it will not be difficult for us to cause inconvenience to them [the US] if it becomes necessary … The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is fully prepared from months ago for both, plans they think of and for plans they even have not thought of,” Rouhani said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is in the US on a six-day visit to attend a United Nations General Assembly meeting over sustaining peace in an interview with CNBC news has also said that the country is ready to restart its controversial nuclear program if the Trump administration resumes sanctions.

Trump earlier told the Europeans that they must agree to “fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal” or he would re-impose the sanctions that Washington lifted as part of the pact.

Reuters citing a senior administration official reported on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to discuss the Iran nuclear agreement at the White House on Tuesday, although discussions with European countries on addressing US concerns about the 2015 deal were “not quite done yet”.

