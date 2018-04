Armenian police detains 62 demonstrators

2018-04-21 14:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

Trend:

The number of detained demonstrators, protesting against Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as the Prime Minister of Armenia, has reached 62 in Yerevan,RIA Novosti reported referring to Ashot Agaronyan, the head of the office of public relations and information of the Police of Armenia.

"At the moment, 62 people have been taken to the police departments of Yerevan," Agaronyan said.