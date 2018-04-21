Russian Foreign Ministry regrets US refusal to issue visas to Bolshoi Theatre performers

Russia’s Foreign Ministry regrets the refusal to issue US visas to the Bolshoi Theatre performers, according to a statement released on Saturday, TASS reports.

"Only two days ago we highlighted a sorrowful situation around issuing of US visas in Russia, which has been artificially created by the US authorities, and which leads to substantial difficulties for business, cultural, sport and even family ties to be maintained. Here is another sad example - visa denial for the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre performers," the statement said, adding that "those lengths were not even reached during the Cold War times."