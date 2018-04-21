Philippines willing to export tropical fruits to Uzbekistan

2018-04-21 15:22 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Philippines is interested in organizing systemic supplies of tropical fruits to Uzbekistan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan stated citing Ambassador of the Philippines in Uzbekistan with a residence in Tehran Wilfredo Santos addressing a meeting at in the ministry.

Uzbek side noted the importance of creating a legal framework for cooperation between the two countries during the meeting. In turn, Santos informed the Uzbek side about the foreign policy course of the new Philippine government aimed at establishing partnership with both traditional and new partners

One of the most promising areas for cooperation between the two countries is the agricultural sector. The delegation of the Philippines expressed interest in organizing the systemic supply of tropical fruits. The Uzbek side informed members of the delegation about the availability of a wide range of fruits and vegetables in Uzbekistan, which have significant potential in the markets of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

Cooperation in the textile sphere was discussed as well.