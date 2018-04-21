China's Xi says internet control key to stability

China must strengthen its grip on the internet to ensure broader social and economic goals are met, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, underlining a hardening attitude towards online content, Reuters with reference to the Xinhua reported.

Under Xi’s rule China has increasingly tightened its grip on the internet, concerned about losing influence and control over a younger generation who are driving a diverse and vibrant online culture from livestreaming to blogs.

“Without web security there’s no national security, there’s no economic and social stability, and it’s difficult to ensure the interests of the broader masses,” Xinhua cited Xi as saying.

“We cannot let the internet become a platform for disseminating harmful information and stirring up trouble with rumors,” he added in comments made at a cyber security conference in Beijing, Xinhua said.

Chinese regulators have been driving a sweeping crackdown on media content, which has been gaining force since last year, spreading a chill among content makers and distributors.

China is also looking to take a leading role globally in internet regulation and technology more broadly, which has come into sharp focus amid a trade standoff with the United States and an arms race over technology.