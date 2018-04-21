Terrorist attack prevented in Yerevan (UPDATE)

The National Security Service of Armenia has announced that it prevented terrorist attacks in Yerevan, RIA Novosti reported.

Reportedly, the security services detained two citizens, who planned to blow up 100-150 bombs in public places.

"According to the received information, two Armenian citizens, who had links with sentenced opposition politician Zhirayr Sefilian and the Sasna Tsrer group, an armed group that seized a regiment of Patrol-Guard Service of the police in Yerevan back in 2016, established a criminal community and headed it. They aimed to blast a number of places of social significance, by installing 100-150 self-made remotely controlled explosive devices," the Service said.