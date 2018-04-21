Azerbaijan MFA: SCO summit to identify new areas for cooperation

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

Trend:

The upcoming SCO summit in China will be important in terms of a high level political dialogue and consultations among the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Xinhua.

"The SCO summit will strengthen cooperation in various fields and identify new areas for cooperation," Hajiyev said.

He noted that the SCO is an organization that serves as an effective platform for political consultations and interaction to build confidence and cooperation in the region.

"Azerbaijan has very close and traditional friendly relations with member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. As an international organization and important platform, the SCO creates favorable conditions for the multilateral development of our relations with its member states," Hajiyev stressed.

He added that new transport projects, implemented jointly with regional states in the atmosphere of partnership and friendship, support the goals and priorities of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and promise wide opportunities for cooperation between SCO member states and neighboring countries in the field of transportation.

Hajiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan supports the SCO goals that promote cultural diversity and participates in various joint cultural projects in close cooperation with the SCO Secretariat, based in Beijing.

"Currently, Azerbaijan, which has a status of a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, continues to work closely with the organization and its member states to expand cooperation in various fields," he stressed.