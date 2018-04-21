Modern Diplomacy: Ilham Aliyev - the phenomenon of Islamic world

2018-04-21 17:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan fulfills the function of a solidarity bridge, reads an article by Eldost Ibrahimov, the lecturer of Urdu at the Department of Oriental Studies of the Baku State University, published on Modern Diplomacy.

The author reminds that at the end of the 20th century – at the beginning of the 21st century, world politics differ by its complexity and diversity.

Ibrahimov believes it is too important that Azerbaijan, which proclaimed independence twice during the twentieth century, maintained its this independence during the period full of globalization, international integration and social contradictions.

"Under such complicated historical circumstances, the prominent politician and statesman, the well-known and respected person in the world – Ilham Aliyev’s commitment and successful realization of this responsibility can be characterized as the golden age of modern Azerbaijan history," Ibrahimov says.

Ibrahimov notes that conduction of successful foreign policy during his term as head of state has had a significant impact on the future life of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan established normal international relations with all the countries of the world after gaining independence, and in the frame of good relations with the Muslim countries, it also protects the interests and interests of the Islamic world within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and continues to cooperate with these countries in accordance with the requirements of international law. In this regard, strengthening of Islamic solidarity in the world is one of the priority issues in the foreign policy of Azerbaijan," reads the article.

Namely from this point of view, according to Ibrahimov, declaration of 2017 year as “Islamic Solidarity Year” by President Ilham Aliyev's decree dated Jan. 10, 2017, is an indicator of humanism of the state leader and at the same time it is a positive example of the country’s sensitive attitude to the Islamic Countries Union.